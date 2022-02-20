Geo.tv

Time Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans’ security consultant tests positive for COVID-19

By
SDSports desk

Time Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Multan Sultans’ security consultant tests positive for COVID-19. Photo:PCB/file
Multan Sultans’ security consultant tests positive for COVID-19. Photo:PCB/file  

  • Multan Sultans’ security consultant contracts COVID-19 hours before side's clash against Islamabad United today.
  • After detecting virus case, entire squad of Sultans undergoes COVID-19 diagnostic tests, everyone's results came back negative.
  • Sultans’ match tonight against United will go ahead as planned, says PCB.

LAHORE: Hours before their clash against Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Multan Sultans’ security consultant tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by the PCB, the security consultant has been quarantined immediately as per the COVID-19 protocols issued by the board. 

After detecting the virus case, the entire squad of the franchise underwent coronavirus diagnostic tests and everyone has tested negative.

The PCB clarified that Sultans’ match tonight against United will go ahead as planned.

Multan make PSL history with highest-ever margin of victory

In match 25 of the ongoing PSL season, the Sultans had handed a whopping 117-run defeat to the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators.

Before this, the Sultans had made the same record against the same opposition in Abu Dhabi in 2021, when they defeated Gladiators by 110 runs.

Sultans had also managed to score the second-highest total of PSL — 245 for the loss of three wickets.

