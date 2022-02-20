PSL 2022: Live score Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Karachi Kings' captain Babar Azam (R). Photo: PCB/file



LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators will take on already eliminated Karachi Kings in match 28 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Sunday).

The fixture between the two sides will begin at 2:30 pm.

Gladiators currently have 6 points from nine games and another win will put them at the level of Islamabad United, who have 8 points from eight games, in the points table.

However, merely a win won’t be enough for the Gladiators as they’re too below on the Net Run Rate (NRR), which is -0.917 as compared to Islamabad, who bear an NNR of +0.101.



Moreover, the Quetta Gladiators not only need to beat Karachi Kings by a mammoth margin but also require Multan Sultans to trounce Islamabad United in today's 2nd match.

Karachi, on the other hand, has nothing to lose in the tournament. They had lost 8 consecutive matches in the tournament before beating Lahore Qalandars in their last match, so they would want to avoid a 9th consecutive defeat today.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators probable team: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Karachi Kings probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir (wk), Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Usman Shinwari, Mir Hamza

Live updates of match are given below: