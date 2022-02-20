PSL 2022: Live score Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Live score Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

By
SDSports desk

Time Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Karachi Kings captain Babar Azam (R). Photo: PCB/file
Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and Karachi Kings' captain Babar Azam (R). Photo: PCB/file    

LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators will take on already eliminated Karachi Kings in match 28 of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore today (Sunday).

The fixture between the two sides will begin at 2:30 pm.

Gladiators currently have 6 points from nine games and another win will put them at the level of Islamabad United, who have 8 points from eight games, in the points table.

However, merely a win won’t be enough for the Gladiators as they’re too below on the Net Run Rate (NRR), which is -0.917 as compared to Islamabad, who bear an NNR of +0.101.

Moreover, the Quetta Gladiators not only need to beat Karachi Kings by a mammoth margin but also require Multan Sultans to trounce Islamabad United in today's 2nd match.

Karachi, on the other hand, has nothing to lose in the tournament. They had lost 8 consecutive matches in the tournament before beating Lahore Qalandars in their last match, so they would want to avoid a 9th consecutive defeat today.

Playing XIs:

Quetta Gladiators probable team: Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad.

Karachi Kings probable XI: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir (wk), Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Usman Shinwari, Mir Hamza 

Live updates of match are given below:

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 9 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

