PSL 2022: U-19 player Mohammad Shehzad replaces James Faulkner

U-19s Mohammad Shehzad (left) and Australian all-rounder James Faulkner (right). Photo: PCB

Pakistan U-19 player Muhammad Shehzad has taken Australian all-rounder James Faulkner’s place in the Quetta Gladiators for the remaining matches of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Faulkner, who represented Quetta Gladiators, had announced to withdraw from the PSL midway, accusing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of not fulfilling contractual obligations.

Young star Shehzad's heroic performance had led Pakistan to victory against India in the recently concluded U-19 Asia Cup.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB had responded to Faulkner's announcement to pull out of the PSL, shortly after and said it had taken note of the allegations levelled by Faulkner.

However, the Board did not take any action against the all-rounder despite terming his allegations as "false" and "misleading".

When asked, well-placed sources within in the PCB said: "We did not take action as he was a guest."

PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments

A day earlier, the PCB and PSL franchises had unanimously decided to not draft Australia's James Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

In a detailed press release from PCB and Quetta Gladiators, the board had said it had taken serious note of Faulkner's "gross misconduct" and termed it an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL into disrepute.

"...it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," the statement had said.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect," the statement had said.

The PCB had said in the last seven years of PSL, no player has ever complained about the board not fulfilling its contractual obligations.