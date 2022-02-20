PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

— Geo.tv illustration

Islamabad United have won the toss and elected to bat first against table-toppers Multan Sultans in 29th match of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sultans have already qualified for the play offs, however, United need to win the game if they wish to become the fourth team to reach the last stages.

If United are defeated by the Sultans, the fourth place will be decided between them and the Quetta Gladiators on net run rate.

The match starts at 07:30 PM (PST).

Possible Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Imran Tahir, David Willey, Shahnawaz Dahani, Rumman Raees

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan