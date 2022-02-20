Afghanistan's Rashid Khan lost for words after having 'great' PSL experience

— PSL

Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan was lost for words after having a "great experience" at the Pakistan Super League (PSL)

“I don’t know the right words to say but all I can simply say [is] THANK YOU! Lahore Qalandars, Shaheen Afridi, Sameen Rana, PSL it was such a great experience,” said Rashid.

The Afghanistan leg-spinner said it was “hard” for him to leave the “lovely environment” that was provided by the league. He added that he would have “loved” to play the remaining games of the tournament had “national duty not come in his way."

Rashid played nine games in the PSL and took 13 wickets at an economy of 6.25. He was pivotal in ensuring that Lahore finish second in the league stage of PSL 2022.

His performance was also praised by fans.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:



Its been less than a day since the Afghanistan spinner left Pakistan but this user is hoping to see Rashid feature in the PSL next year.

This user had come with a special poster. Rashid thanked her and promised that she will see the spinner "soon".

You're a 'superstar', Rashid

This user took a jibe at James Faulkner while thanking Rashid.

People do have a lot grudges against Faulkner after his sudden departure.



