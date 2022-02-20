PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Sunday Feb 20 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Sunday Feb 20, 2022

Multan Sultans celebrate after dismissing a Islamabad United batsman. — PSL
Multan Sultans celebrate after dismissing a Islamabad United batsman. — PSL

LAHORE: Table-toppers Multan Sultans on Sunday created a new history in the Pakistan Super League after they became the first team to register nine wins in the league stages of a single edition of the tournament.

Multan defeated Islamabad United in its final league match to finish on top of the table with 18 points from 10 matches.

Sultan’s only defeat in the tournament came at the hands of Lahore Qalandars.

The previous record of most wins in the league stage of a PSL single edition was by Islamabad United when it won eight matches in PSL 6 last year.

Interestingly, while Multan became the first team to win nine matches in the league stage of the tournament, Karachi Kings also became the first team to lose nine matches in a single edition of PSL.

The only team that stopped both teams from achieving 10 out of 10 record in either way was Lahore Qalandars.

While Lahore was the only team to beat Multan Sultans in PSL 7, it was also the only team to be beaten by Karachi Kings in the tournament.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 9 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

