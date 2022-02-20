PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United

Multan Sultans celebrate after dismissing a Islamabad United batsman. — PSL

LAHORE: Table-toppers Multan Sultans on Sunday created a new history in the Pakistan Super League after they became the first team to register nine wins in the league stages of a single edition of the tournament.

Multan defeated Islamabad United in its final league match to finish on top of the table with 18 points from 10 matches.

Sultan’s only defeat in the tournament came at the hands of Lahore Qalandars.

The previous record of most wins in the league stage of a PSL single edition was by Islamabad United when it won eight matches in PSL 6 last year.

Interestingly, while Multan became the first team to win nine matches in the league stage of the tournament, Karachi Kings also became the first team to lose nine matches in a single edition of PSL.



The only team that stopped both teams from achieving 10 out of 10 record in either way was Lahore Qalandars.

While Lahore was the only team to beat Multan Sultans in PSL 7, it was also the only team to be beaten by Karachi Kings in the tournament.