PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21

Logos of all six franchises of Pakistan Super League. — Twitter/File

With only one day left for the playoffs stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), excitement and anticipation has increased among fans and the teams that have qualified for the next round.

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns in what is expected to be a much-relaxed clash at the Gaddafi Stadium.



Today's match will be the last fixture of the league stage of PSL's seventh edition.

Qalandars are at the second position on the points table with 12 points from nine games, while the Zalmis stand in third place with 10 points from nine games.



The match will start at 7:30pm