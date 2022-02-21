James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game

Reports confirm Faulkner's errant behaviour for which he has been censured multiple times in the past.

PCB bans Faulkner from PSL for life due to his "inappropriate behaviour" during stay in Pakistan.

Faulkner had alleged that the PCB did not fulfil its contractual obligation.

Following Aussie cricketer James Faulkner's "false" allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), more details have emerged confirming his errant behaviour for which he has been censured multiple times in the past, Geo News reported on Monday.

Faulkner, who was representing Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), had alleged on Saturday that the PCB did not fulfil its contractual obligation.

Afterwards, the PCB and his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators issued a joint statement sharing all the details about payments and announced to ban Faulkner from the league for life due to his "inappropriate behaviour" during his stay in Pakistan.

James later fired his Australian agent, saying that he had paid him less for the contract with the PCB.



More reports have come out in this regard, endorsing the PCB's stance over the player's conduct.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from PSL 2022

Per details, Faulkner made hateful remarks about the West Indies team in the past. “I don’t particularly like them. Nobody in particular,” he had said in 2014 after which he faced severe criticism.

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol during county cricket in England.

He had also complained of low pay from his team Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League last year.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had also expressed his disappointment over Faulkner's allegations and abrupt withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

"Disappointed with James Faulkner's comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality and arrangements by levelling baseless allegations," Afridi, who was Faulkner's teammate in the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 7, wrote on Twitter.

"We al[l] have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket and the PSL brand," Afridi added.

Meanwhiile, Shoaib Akhtar also took exception to Australian all-rounder Faulkner's unpleasant exit from the ongoing Pakistan Super (PSL) 2022, saying that the "foolish behaviour" should be dealt with justly.

"Quetta Gladiators made you a part of its family despite your expulsion from [the Australian Big Bash League's] Hobart Hurricanes but you ruined all of it by misbehaving," AKhtar lashed out at him in a video message realeased on his official Instagram account.

“Faulkner did very wrong. Such things are very important for the dignity and honour of the country,” former national cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said after the whole controversy.

A brief summary of some of the undisputed facts

The PCB, in its statement, shared all the details about the contract signed with the Australian cricketer and his behaviour due to which the board had to pay compensation to a hotel where the teams are staying in Lahore.