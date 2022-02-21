James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 21 2022
By
SDSports desk

James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game

By
SDSports desk

Time Monday Feb 21, 2022

  • Reports confirm Faulkner's errant behaviour for which he has been censured multiple times in the past.
  • PCB bans Faulkner from PSL for life due to his "inappropriate behaviour" during stay in Pakistan.
  • Faulkner had alleged that the PCB did not fulfil its contractual obligation.

Following Aussie cricketer James Faulkner's "false" allegations against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), more details have emerged confirming his errant behaviour for which he has been censured multiple times in the past, Geo News reported on Monday.

Faulkner, who was representing Quetta Gladiators in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), had alleged on Saturday that the PCB did not fulfil its contractual obligation.

Afterwards, the PCB and his PSL franchise Quetta Gladiators issued a joint statement sharing all the details about payments and announced to ban Faulkner from the league for life due to his "inappropriate behaviour" during his stay in Pakistan.

James later fired his Australian agent, saying that he had paid him less for the contract with the PCB.

More reports have come out in this regard, endorsing the PCB's stance over the player's conduct.

Read more: Shoaib Akhtar reacts to James Faulkner's unpleasant exit from PSL 2022

Per details, Faulkner made hateful remarks about the West Indies team in the past. “I don’t particularly like them. Nobody in particular,” he had said in 2014 after which he faced severe criticism.

Faulkner was also fined £10,000 for driving under the influence of alcohol during county cricket in England.

He had also complained of low pay from his team Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League last year.

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi had also expressed his disappointment over Faulkner's allegations and abrupt withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

"Disappointed with James Faulkner's comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality and arrangements by levelling baseless allegations," Afridi, who was Faulkner's teammate in the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 7, wrote on Twitter.

"We al[l] have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket and the PSL brand," Afridi added.

Meanwhiile, Shoaib Akhtar also took exception to Australian all-rounder Faulkner's unpleasant exit from the ongoing Pakistan Super (PSL) 2022, saying that the "foolish behaviour" should be dealt with justly.

"Quetta Gladiators made you a part of its family despite your expulsion from [the Australian Big Bash League's] Hobart Hurricanes but you ruined all of it by misbehaving," AKhtar lashed out at him in a video message realeased on his official Instagram account.

“Faulkner did very wrong. Such things are very important for the dignity and honour of the country,” former national cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said after the whole controversy.

A brief summary of some of the undisputed facts

The PCB, in its statement, shared all the details about the contract signed with the Australian cricketer and his behaviour due to which the board had to pay compensation to a hotel where the teams are staying in Lahore.

  • In December 2021, Faulkner’s agent confirmed the offshore United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.
  • In January 2022, for reasons best known to Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of Faulkner’s onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70% of Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by Faulkner.
  • Accordingly, payments due to Faulkner as per his contract are fully up to date.
  • The remaining 30% of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the Pakistan Super League 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.
  • Despite the money being transferred and received in his account, Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Faulkner would have been paid twice.
  • He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met.
  • The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behaviour during the conversation, Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed. He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.
  • During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic.
  • Before his departure on Saturday morning, Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result, had to pay damages to the hotel management. The PCB later also received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 9 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

