PSL 2022: Virat Kohli fan spreads some love at Lahore stadium

A fan holding a picture of Virat Kohli during the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s biggest cricket tournament, is going on in full swing at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.



The tournament is a fan favourite for obvious reasons. Cricket lovers wait for this time of the year to witness some good cricket in their home country. While the league showcases international and local talent, there is still some void among the fans as they wish Indian cricketers too could visit Pakistan.

Recently, among several fans at the Gaddafi Stadium, a cricket enthusiast was seen with a banner of Indian batter Virat Kohli.

"I want to see your century in Pakistan," the photo banner read.

The picture of the fan holding the image quickly went viral on social media. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also shared the picture, saying "someone is spreading love at the #GaddafiStadium."

Virat Kohli, who is arguably one of the most-watched players in the current crop of cricketers, has scored 70 centuries in international cricket. Out of the 70, 43 of them were in ODIs and 27 in Tests.

However, it has been more than two years since the former India captain has scored a century in any international match.

The dry run has caught the eyes of every analyst, former cricketer and fan. The last time Kohli had scored a century was on November 23, 2019, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the West Indies in a day-and-night Test match.