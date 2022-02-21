PSL 2022: Virat Kohli fan spreads some love at Lahore stadium

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Monday Feb 21 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Virat Kohli fan spreads some love at Lahore stadium

By
SDSports desk

Time Monday Feb 21, 2022

A fan holding a picture of Virat Kohli during the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter
A fan holding a picture of Virat Kohli during the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter

The Pakistan Super League (PSL), the country’s biggest cricket tournament, is going on in full swing at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The tournament is a fan favourite for obvious reasons. Cricket lovers wait for this time of the year to witness some good cricket in their home country. While the league showcases international and local talent, there is still some void among the fans as they wish Indian cricketers too could visit Pakistan.

Recently, among several fans at the Gaddafi Stadium, a cricket enthusiast was seen with a banner of Indian batter Virat Kohli.

"I want to see your century in Pakistan," the photo banner read.

Read more: Which 'strange thing' about Virat Kohli is bothering Pakistani cricketers during PSL 2022?

The picture of the fan holding the image quickly went viral on social media. Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar also shared the picture, saying "someone is spreading love at the #GaddafiStadium."

Virat Kohli, who is arguably one of the most-watched players in the current crop of cricketers, has scored 70 centuries in international cricket. Out of the 70, 43 of them were in ODIs and 27 in Tests.

However, it has been more than two years since the former India captain has scored a century in any international match.

The dry run has caught the eyes of every analyst, former cricketer and fan. The last time Kohli had scored a century was on November 23, 2019, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata against the West Indies in a day-and-night Test match.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game

James Faulkner: A stain on a gentlemen's game
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 21
Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit

Babar Azam shares his thoughts on Karachi Kings PSL 2022 exit
PSL 2022 points table: Islamabad United through to playoffs

PSL 2022 points table: Islamabad United through to playoffs
PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans create new record after defeating Islamabad United
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 9 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20