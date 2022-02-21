PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars will go against Peshawar Zalmi in the last match before the playoffs of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The match starts at 07:30pm.

Both teams will be relaxed in tonight's clash as they have already qualified for the next stage, but the match will decide who will face table-toppers Multan Sultan and which team will take on an injury-hit Islamabad United.

Possible Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Liam Livingstone, Usman Qadir, Yasir Khan