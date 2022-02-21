Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: What happened between Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam?

Lahore Qalandars' Haris Rauf speaks to Kamran Ghulam during a match against Peshawar Zalmi in Lahore, on February 21, 2022. — Twitter

LAHORE: Cricket is an intense game where several ups and downs are witnessed — may it be with the opposing side or amongst teammates themselves.

In Pakistan Super League's (PSL) last league match on Monday, Lahore Qalandars' Kamran Ghulam dropped Peshawar Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai's catch in the second over.

Haris Rauf bowled a full ball, which Zazai tried to work away on the leg side. But Ghulam dropped the catch.

In the same over's fifth ball, Rauf got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Later in the 17th over, Ghulam was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.

WATCH:



