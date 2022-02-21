Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi: Twitter up in arms after Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam

— Twitter

LAHORE: Cricket fans slammed Haris Rauf on Monday after he slapped Kamran Ghulam on the field for dropping a catch of Peshawar Zalmi's Hazratullah Zazai at Gaddafi Stadium.

Haris Rauf bowled a full ball, which Zazai tried to work away on the leg side. But Ghulam dropped the catch.

In the same over's fifth ball, Rauf got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Read more: What happened between Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam?

Later in the 17th over, Ghulam was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.

However, despite this, Twitterati are not pleased with Rauf's behaviour and termed it unacceptable.

Here's what they have to say:



