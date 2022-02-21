PSL 2022: Schedule for playoffs

The logo of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — Twitter/File

The schedule for the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) playoffs has been finalised as two teams — Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators — have been knocked out.

The Kings have finished at sixth, while Gladiators concluded their PSL 7 stint at the fifth position.

Now, it has come down to four teams — Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United.

Qualifier round

Table-toppers Multan Sultans will go against Lahore Qalandars, who finished at the second spot on the points table. The match will take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 23.

The winning team will go on to the final, while the losing side will face the winning team of eliminator 1 in eliminator 2.

Eliminator 1

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will go against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.

Eliminator 2

The team that wins Eliminator 1 — either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi — will take on the losing side from the Qualifier — Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

This will be the last match before the final and the team that wins the match will go on to face the team which had won the Qualifier in the final match of the PSL 7.

The match will be staged under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 25.

Final

The final match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on Feb 27 (Sunday) at 7:30pm.