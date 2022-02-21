Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Afridi takes match to super over

— Twitter

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi smashed 22 runs in the final over of the match against Peshawar Zalmi and led his team to another chance at the super over.

The Qalandars had to reach 159 to beat the opposing side, but they were a run short, as they were able to reach 158 in 20 overs.

Afridi smashed three sixes and a four to take the match to the super over.

Here's a recap of the nail-biting over:

19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, 1 wide

19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, FOUR!

19.2 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX!

19.3 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX!

19.4 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

19.5 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, no run

19.6 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Shah Afridi, SIX!