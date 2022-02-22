PSL 2022: Shaheen pulls off 'Boom Boom Afridi' batting style against Zalmi

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Shaheen pulls off 'Boom Boom Afridi' batting style against Zalmi

By
SDSports desk

Time Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

(Top-bottom) Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating. — Twitter/File
(Top-bottom) Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating. — Twitter/File

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi on Monday played the inning of his life as he scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries to push the match between Qalandars and Zalmi to a super over.

Qalandars looked out of the contest but Shaheen came in and played one of the most impressive cameos to lighten the stage, staging a similar show to his to be father-in-law Shahid Afridi.

Needing 24 off the last over, Shaheen was brought onto strike with a single. Shaheen followed the next deliveries with a boundary and two sixes.

Mohammad Umar, the bowler, pulled two deliveries back as it meant that seven were required off the last bowl, which the Qalandars dispatched out the park.

Here's a ball-by-ball recap of the over:

19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: wide, 1 run.

19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: FOUR

19.2 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

19.3 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

19.4 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: No runs

19.5 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: No runs

19.6 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

Here how fans reacted to the similarities between the two Afridis:

Shahid Afridi is known for his power-hitting and Shaheen pulled a similar show to his to be father-in-law. Netizens were quick to notice this similarity between both Afridis.

Fans speculated if Shaheen is getting coaching lessons for power-hitting from Shahid Afrdid.

Fans also noticed the similar style of celebration between the two Afridis.

A Twitter user @pakhtoon98 wrote that who said fans will not see boom boom Afridi on ground after his retirement, Shaheen is doing the rightful.

Afridi is an Afridi after all be it Shahaid Afridi or Shaheen Shah Afridi.

@mmustafa_abid wrote: "Same name, same number, new era."


PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

