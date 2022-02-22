PSL 2022: Shaheen pulls off 'Boom Boom Afridi' batting style against Zalmi

(Top-bottom) Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating. — Twitter/File

Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Afridi on Monday played the inning of his life as he scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries to push the match between Qalandars and Zalmi to a super over.



Qalandars looked out of the contest but Shaheen came in and played one of the most impressive cameos to lighten the stage, staging a similar show to his to be father-in-law Shahid Afridi.



Needing 24 off the last over, Shaheen was brought onto strike with a single. Shaheen followed the next deliveries with a boundary and two sixes.

Mohammad Umar, the bowler, pulled two deliveries back as it meant that seven were required off the last bowl, which the Qalandars dispatched out the park.

Here's a ball-by-ball recap of the over:

19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: wide, 1 run.



19.1 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: FOUR

19.2 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

19.3 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

19.4 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: No runs

19.5 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: No runs

19.6 — Mohammad Umar to Shaheen Afridi: SIX

Here how fans reacted to the similarities between the two Afridis:

Shahid Afridi is known for his power-hitting and Shaheen pulled a similar show to his to be father-in-law. Netizens were quick to notice this similarity between both Afridis.

Fans speculated if Shaheen is getting coaching lessons for power-hitting from Shahid Afrdid.



Fans also noticed the similar style of celebration between the two Afridis.

A Twitter user @pakhtoon98 wrote that who said fans will not see boom boom Afridi on ground after his retirement, Shaheen is doing the rightful.

Afridi is an Afridi after all be it Shahaid Afridi or Shaheen Shah Afridi.

@mmustafa_abid wrote: "Same name, same number, new era."



