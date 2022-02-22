PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen's last over heroics against Zalmi

(L-R) Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrating after his last over power-hitting against Peshawar Zalmi during PSL 7 and Shahid Afridi celebrating in a similar manner during his game days. — Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has once again turned the heads of several cricket lovers. With his stellar batting skills, Shaheen turned the tables for Peshawar Zalmi on Monday as he took the last game of the league stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) to a thrilling super over.

Following the conclusion of the contest, former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi, who is also the to be father-in-law of Shaheen, took to Twitter and shared a collage of Shaheen and himself.

While one snap was from Shaheen’s blitzes against Peshawar Zalmi, the other was from Shahid’s playing days for Pakistan.

“SHAHEEN AFRIDIIII YOU BEAUTYYY!!!” Shahid captioned the picture.

Last night, the Qalandars looked out of the contest but Shaheen came in and played one of the most impressive cameos to lighten the stage, staging a similar show like his to be father-in-law Shahid Afridi.

Shaheen scored an unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries to push the match to a super over.