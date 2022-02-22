PSL 2022: Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam engage in cute banter after 'slap' row

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 22 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam engage in cute banter after 'slap' row

By
Web Desk

Time Tuesday Feb 22, 2022

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam engage in cute banter after slap row

Following a frenzy over Lahore Qalandars Kamran Ghulam being slapped by his colleague, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, the two were witnessed engaging a cute banter at Gaddafi Stadium after the end of the match.

Qalandars on Tuesday morning posted a video of the two players talking in a cheerful mood, that indicated that "Haris' act wasn't hostile".

The video opens with Haris hugging Ghulam, who is later seen saying that he is ahead of the speedster in foosball, locally known as "Patti", that they have been playing in the bio-secure bubble when they are not donning the Qalandars jersey.

He says that Haris has not been able to defeat him even once in the game. However, Haris denies Ghulam's claim and says that he has won once.

Later, Haris also shared pictures from their discussion on his Instagram story.

PSL 2022: Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam engage in cute banter after slap row


What happened between Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam?

In yesterday's match against Peshawar Zalmi, after Ghulam dropped Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai's catch in Haris' over, the pacer got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Later in the 17th over, Ghulam was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.

However, cricket fans criticised Haris on Monday over the slap.

Haris Rauf given warning for slapping Kamran Ghulam

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that match referee Ali Naqvi summoned Rauf after the match and warned him to be careful in future.

Sources said that the referee told Rauf that humour on the field could damage the image of the game.

They further added that the on-field umpires did not file any complaint with the match referee in this regard as the matter was between the two players of the same team hence, it wasn’t considered as serious.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

