PSL 2022: Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam engage in cute banter after 'slap' row

Following a frenzy over Lahore Qalandars Kamran Ghulam being slapped by his colleague, Pakistani fast bowler Haris Rauf, the two were witnessed engaging a cute banter at Gaddafi Stadium after the end of the match.



Qalandars on Tuesday morning posted a video of the two players talking in a cheerful mood, that indicated that "Haris' act wasn't hostile".

The video opens with Haris hugging Ghulam, who is later seen saying that he is ahead of the speedster in foosball, locally known as "Patti", that they have been playing in the bio-secure bubble when they are not donning the Qalandars jersey.

He says that Haris has not been able to defeat him even once in the game. However, Haris denies Ghulam's claim and says that he has won once.

Later, Haris also shared pictures from their discussion on his Instagram story.





What happened between Haris Rauf and Kamran Ghulam?

In yesterday's match against Peshawar Zalmi, after Ghulam dropped Zalmi batter Hazratullah Zazai's catch in Haris' over, the pacer got the wicket of Mohammad Haris (6), courtesy of Fawad Ahmed's catch.

When the team gathered to celebrate the catch, Rauf slapped Ghulam, who looked a bit surprised.

Later in the 17th over, Ghulam was able to run out Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz (1). At this, Rauf came and hugged him.

However, cricket fans criticised Haris on Monday over the slap.



Haris Rauf given warning for slapping Kamran Ghulam

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that match referee Ali Naqvi summoned Rauf after the match and warned him to be careful in future.

Sources said that the referee told Rauf that humour on the field could damage the image of the game.

They further added that the on-field umpires did not file any complaint with the match referee in this regard as the matter was between the two players of the same team hence, it wasn’t considered as serious.