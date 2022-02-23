PSL 2022: Multan Sultans' Tim David tests positive for COVID-19, say sources

Multan Sultans all-rounder Tim David. — PCB/File

LAHORE: Multan Sultans' all-rounder from Singapore, Tim David, has tested positive for coronavirus, Geo News reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Defending champions Sultans suffered a massive blow ahead of today’s playoff against Lahore Qalandars as David has been one of their top-performing players throughout the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Sources shared that the player's test returned positive during a routine PCR testing. The team management, however, has neither confirmed nor denied the news.

Zalmi also suffers major blow as 3 players test COVID-19 positive

Peshawar Zalmi players Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, and Sohail Khan had also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, sources had said.

Read more: Schedule for PSL 2022 playoffs

According to the sources, the total toll of coronavirus positive members for the Zalmis has climbed to four. Other than the three players, support staff member and former cricketer Hashim Amla has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will go against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.