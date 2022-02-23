PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 23

— ICC

LAHORE: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has moved towards the business end of this year’s tournament as the top four teams are set to battle in three play-off games which will be played from February 23-25 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Table-toppers Multan Sultans will go against Lahore Qalandars today at the Gaddafi Stadium at 7:30pm.

Qalandars have finished at the second spot on the points table with 12 points from 10 games.

The winning team will go on to the final, while the losing side will face the winning team of eliminator 1 in eliminator 2.



Multan, who are also the defending champions, will be brimming with confidence as they will lock horns with Lahore Qalandars on the back of winning nine out of ten matches in the league stage.