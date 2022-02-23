MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars Lq

notstarted

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 23 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 23, 2022

— Geo.tv
— Geo.tv

LAHORE: After 30 exciting encounters in the league stage of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the tournament is now entering its climax with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight (Wednesday) at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The match starts at 07:30pm (PST).

Both teams will be eyeing direct berth to final after winning this match. The loser — however — will have another chance as they will play in eliminator 2 with the winner of eliminator 1, which will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans look unstoppable in the tournament. They have won nine out of 10 matches and finished the league stage on the top with 18 points — the most ever by any team in the league stage of the tournament.

Read more: PSL 2022 schedule for playoffs

Sultans opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are in superb form and have provided the start their team wanted in each game followed by fireworks by Rilee Rossouw and Tim David.

The side is, however, likely to miss the services of Tim David today after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have won six out of 10 matches and finished on the second spot with 12 points, ahead of Peshawar Zalmi based on the net run rate.

They were beaten by Zalmis in their last match in the super over after exciting batting by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the last over that took the game into a one-over eliminator.

Read more: Shahid Afridi reacts to Shaheen's last over heroics against Zalmi

Qalandar's Fakhar Zaman, who started well in the tournament, has not been able to flex in the last two matches and for Lahore, it is important that Fakhar returns to his form and provide Qalandars with the start they want.

The status of Abdullah Shafique will be known before the toss.

Both Sultans and Qalandars have faced each other twice in the tournament’s league stage with Multan winning at National Stadium Karachi and Qalandars winning the Lahore leg match — the only game that Sultans have lost in the league stage.

Seeing the strength of both teams, fans expect an exciting encounter tonight.

Players to watch: Muhammar Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harry Brook

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

