MS vs LQ: High-flying Qalandars up against defending champions Sultans in qualifier today

LAHORE: After 30 exciting encounters in the league stage of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the tournament is now entering its climax with defending champions Multan Sultans taking on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight (Wednesday) at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.

The match starts at 07:30pm (PST).

Both teams will be eyeing direct berth to final after winning this match. The loser — however — will have another chance as they will play in eliminator 2 with the winner of eliminator 1, which will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan-led Sultans look unstoppable in the tournament. They have won nine out of 10 matches and finished the league stage on the top with 18 points — the most ever by any team in the league stage of the tournament.

Sultans opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Shan Masood are in superb form and have provided the start their team wanted in each game followed by fireworks by Rilee Rossouw and Tim David.

The side is, however, likely to miss the services of Tim David today after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Lahore Qalandars have won six out of 10 matches and finished on the second spot with 12 points, ahead of Peshawar Zalmi based on the net run rate.

They were beaten by Zalmis in their last match in the super over after exciting batting by Shaheen Shah Afridi in the last over that took the game into a one-over eliminator.

Qalandar's Fakhar Zaman, who started well in the tournament, has not been able to flex in the last two matches and for Lahore, it is important that Fakhar returns to his form and provide Qalandars with the start they want.

The status of Abdullah Shafique will be known before the toss.

Both Sultans and Qalandars have faced each other twice in the tournament’s league stage with Multan winning at National Stadium Karachi and Qalandars winning the Lahore leg match — the only game that Sultans have lost in the league stage.

Seeing the strength of both teams, fans expect an exciting encounter tonight.

Players to watch: Muhammar Rizwan, Imran Tahir, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Harry Brook

