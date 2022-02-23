Geo.tv

PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan. — Twitter/File
Islamabad United’s skipper Shadab Khan has recovered from his groin injury and is likely to play the playoff match of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition tomorrow (Thursday).

No official announcement, however, over his participation has been made yet.

The all-rounder stayed outside the field during the last two matches against Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans — and the team lost both matches.

The 23-year-old had picked up a groin injury in the game against Karachi Kings on February 14.

During his absence, aggressive batter Asif Ali led the team.

Read more: PSL 2022 schedule for playoffs

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who finished at the third and fourth spot on the points table, respectively, will be up against each other in eliminator 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 24.

The franchise welcomed the skipper and said that Shadab is feeling better and has returned to training. "Extensive work has been going on behind the scenes on his rehab," the franchise wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that Zeehan Zameer will remain unavailable in tomorrow's "do-or-die" clash due to his side injury.

Meanwhile, Colin Munro's status is unknown as the international player is still facing fitness issues.

Read more: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

Fahim Ashraf and Hasan Ali are still recovering. However, their availability for tomorrow's match is also unknown.

If Islamabad loses the match against Zalmi tomorrow they will be out of the tournament; however, if they defeat Yellow Storm they will then take on the losing side from the Qualifier — Multan Sultans or Lahore Qalandars.

