PSL 2022: Who is Mohammad Amir rooting for in playoffs?

The most favourite team in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has undoubtedly been the Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans.



The table-toppers became the first team to register nine wins in the league stages of a single edition of the tournament.

South African cricketer Rilee Rossouw who is also a part of the Sultans seems excited ahead of their qualifier against Lahore Qalandars tonight.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the international player wrote: "There is a rumour that tonight [there] is going to be [a] full crowd and they all [will be] cheering for Multan Sultans… can we confirm this???"

Among several cricketer lovers who replied to his tweet was fast bowler Mohammad Amir who said he agreed with Rossouw, hinting his support for Sultans.

Amir, who was also a part of PSL franchise Karachi Kings, was ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Sultans look unstoppable in the tournament. They have won nine out of 10 matches and finished the league stage on the top with 18 points — the most ever by any team in the league stage of the tournament.

Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier tonight at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore.