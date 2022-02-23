PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Defending champions Multan Sultans will take on Lahore Qalandars in the qualifier today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, as the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition enters its climax.

The match starts at 7:30pm (PST).



Both teams will be eyeing direct berth to final after winning this match. The loser, however, will have another chance as they will play in eliminator 2 with the winner of eliminator 1, which will be played between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday.