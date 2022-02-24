PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans

Shahnawaz Dahani (left) and Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi. — PSL

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was “pleased to see” Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for the Multan Sultans to take them to their second consecutive PSL final.

Afridi took to his Twitter shortly after the PSL qualifier to laud “champions” Multan for their outstanding performance against Lahore Qalandars.

“So pleased to see Shahnawaz Dahani deliver to his incredible potential today just the way he performed last year,” tweeted Afridi.

Resounding win over Lahore takes Multan to second consecutive final

Defending champions Multan Sultans booked their place in the final of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after triumphing over Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a small score of 164 runs, the Qalandars reached 135 for the loss of nine wickets in the designated overs as the Sultan bowlers ripped through the batting line-up of the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led side.

Multan bowlers kept things tight for Lahore batters as they were on target from the word go. Left-arm spinner Asif Afridi removed opener Abdullah Shafique with Lahore's score of just 17 runs.

Kamran Ghulam and Fakhar Zaman forged a small partnership, but Kamran was removed. Mohammad Hafeez got out for zero as things worsen for Lahore.

While Harry Brook and Fakhar notched a 54-run stand to keep Lahore in the game, it was Dahani who changed the game, as he removed Harry for 13, and also sent the next batter Samit Patel packing with a sensational catch.

After that, Sultans' completely got the grip on the game as all the other batters had no clue to hit boundaries against the sensational bowling of Multan.

In terms of bowling, Dahani was brilliant with figures of 3-19, Willey picked two, while Rumman Raees, Khushdil Shah and Asif picked one.

Earlier, the Sultans were able to score 163 runs in 20 overs, courtesy of Rilee Rossouw who smashed 65 runs as Lahore Qalandars applied early pressure after electing to bowl first.