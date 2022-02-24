IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today

— Geo.tv illustration

LAHORE: The two relatively weaker sides, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United — hard hit by injuries and COVID-19 — will be up against each other in the first eliminator playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

The match starts at 07:30pm (PST).

Zalmi and United are placed at the third and fourth spot on the points table with twelve and eight points respectively.

Clear sky is predicted on the day, but the temperature between the two teams is expected to rise as the match is a do or die situation for them. The teams have met 19 times in the past in PSL with Peshawar having won nine matches while Islamabad pocketed victories in eight outings.

It is yet to confirm about Islamabad’s skipper Shadab Khan recovery from groin injury. If he is in the playing XI, their team would play with a different combination. On the other hand, Alex Hales availability bolsters Islamabad because he is the top run-scorer with 255 runs at a strike rate of 156.

Shadab has been the best bowler for Islamabad United and has picked up 17 wickets with a superb economy rate of 6.04.

Whereas from Peshawar, Shoaib Malik is the top run-scorer with 346 runs at a strike rate of 138. Ben Cutting has also made 197 runs at a strike rate of 164. Salman Irshad has been the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi and has picked up 12 wickets with an economy rate of 8.32.



The toss would be expected to play a cruicial role in the play-off between Zalmi and United.

The winner of this match will play against the losing team of the Qualifier match.

