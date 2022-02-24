IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 28 runs

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 25

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 24 2022
By
ABAsher Butt

IU vs PZ: United get Alex Hales boost ahead of clash against COVID-hit Zalmi today

By
ABAsher Butt

Time Thursday Feb 24, 2022

— Geo.tv illustration
— Geo.tv illustration

LAHORE: The two relatively weaker sides, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United — hard hit by injuries and COVID-19 — will be up against each other in the first eliminator playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

The match starts at 07:30pm (PST).

Zalmi and United are placed at the third and fourth spot on the points table with twelve and eight points respectively.

Read more: Resounding win over Lahore Qalandars takes Multan Sultans to second consecutive final

Clear sky is predicted on the day, but the temperature between the two teams is expected to rise as the match is a do or die situation for them. The teams have met 19 times in the past in PSL with Peshawar having won nine matches while Islamabad pocketed victories in eight outings.

It is yet to confirm about Islamabad’s skipper Shadab Khan recovery from groin injury. If he is in the playing XI, their team would play with a different combination. On the other hand, Alex Hales availability bolsters Islamabad because he is the top run-scorer with 255 runs at a strike rate of 156.

Shadab has been the best bowler for Islamabad United and has picked up 17 wickets with a superb economy rate of 6.04.

Read more: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

Whereas from Peshawar, Shoaib Malik is the top run-scorer with 346 runs at a strike rate of 138. Ben Cutting has also made 197 runs at a strike rate of 164. Salman Irshad has been the best bowler for Peshawar Zalmi and has picked up 12 wickets with an economy rate of 8.32.

The toss would be expected to play a cruicial role in the play-off between Zalmi and United.

The winner of this match will play against the losing team of the Qualifier match.

Originally published in The News

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 24
PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi 'pleased to see' Shahnawaz Dahani deliver for Multan Sultans
PSL 2022: Resounding win over Lahore Qalandars takes Multan Sultans to second consecutive final

PSL 2022: Resounding win over Lahore Qalandars takes Multan Sultans to second consecutive final
PSL 2022: Who is Mohammad Amir rooting for in playoffs?

PSL 2022: Who is Mohammad Amir rooting for in playoffs?
PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?

PSL 2022: Will Shadab Khan return to field for United vs Zalmi match tomorrow?
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20