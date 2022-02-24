PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: The two relatively weaker sides, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United — hard hit by injuries and COVID-19 — will be up against each other in the first eliminator playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium today.

The match starts at 07:30pm.

Clear sky is predicted on the day, but the temperature between the two teams is expected to rise as the match is a do or die situation for them. The teams have met 19 times in the past in PSL with Peshawar having won nine matches while Islamabad pocketed victories in eight outings.

