PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

Thursday Feb 24, 2022
LAHORE: The two relatively weaker sides, Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United — hard hit by injuries and COVID-19 — will be up against each other in the first eliminator playoff of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Gaddafi Stadium today.
The match starts at 07:30pm.
Clear sky is predicted on the day, but the temperature between the two teams is expected to rise as the match is a do or die situation for them. The teams have met 19 times in the past in PSL with Peshawar having won nine matches while Islamabad pocketed victories in eight outings.
Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|10
|18
|Lahore Qalandars
|10
|12
|Peshawar Zalmi
|10
|12
|Islamabad United
|10
|8
|Quetta Gladiators
|10
|8
|Karachi Kings
|10
|2