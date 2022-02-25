PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 25

— ICC/File

The month-long action packed tournament of Pakistan Super League (PSL) is coming to an end.

The last match before the final of the mega event will be held tonight at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The loser of qualifier match — Lahore Qalandars — will take on the winners of eliminiator 1 — Islamabad United — in a do or die clash.

The winner will book the second plae in the final.

Defending champions Multan Sultans have already booked their place in the final after triumphing over Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs on Wednesday.

The final match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on February 27 (Sunday) at 7:30pm.