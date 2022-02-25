LQ vs IU: Who will play the PSL final against Multan Sultans?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 28 runs

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 25

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 25

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 25 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

LQ vs IU: Who will play the PSL final against Multan Sultans?

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 25, 2022

— Geo.tv illustration
— Geo.tv illustration

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be eying for a berth in the final when they lock horns against each other in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium today (Friday). The winner of this virtual semi-final will play Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday night.

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Lahore Qalandars proved themselves a better side than Islamabad United in the league stage. Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars won six matches on their way to a second-place finish while Shadab Khan’s United clinched the playoff berth on net run rate, winning just four group matches and levelling their points with Quetta Gladiators.

But coming into eliminator two, United will have the momentum as they had defeated Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday night in the first eliminator. Qalandars, meanwhile, were defeated by Multan Sultans in the qualifiers to miss a direct berth to the finals.

However, Lahore has defeated Islamabad twice in the tournament. Having won by eight runs in Karachi and 66 runs in Lahore, the Qalandars will have an edge over Islamabad United.

For Lahore Qalandars, Fakhar Zaman can be an important player tonight. The opening batter has scored 584 runs in the ongoing seventh edition of the PSL — the most by any player in a single edition of PSL. His tally includes a century and seven half-centuries.

Fakhar was dismissed for fewer than 50 runs on three occasions in 11 innings. Only Mohammad Rizwan (532 runs) comes close to matching his form with the bat.

Read more: Fakhar Zaman makes new PSL record

Apart from Fakhar, the team also has Harry Brook who is in good form. Abdullah Shafiq and Kamran Ghulam have also been decent with the bat but Shaheen would want some more runs from the middle order batters of his side as the Qalandars are looking very much reliant on Fakhar Zaman’s runs.

On the other side, United’s leg-spinner Shadab Khan has taken 18 wickets and has a miserly economy of 6.42. Shadab, along with Alex Hales, will be key for his side. Alex Hales had earlier left the PSL due to bubble fatigue but made a comeback to rescue his injury-hit side ahead of the eliminator.

Azam Khan is another player on Islamabad United’s side who can put an impact on the game.

Khan, Islamabad's wicketkeeper, has scored 256 runs at a strike rate of 141.43 in PSL7 and his ability to hit can be a challenge for Lahore’s bowling that has Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan in it.

Squads:

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Zeeshan Ashraf, Ahmed Daniyal, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Dean Foxcroft, Zaman Khan, Maaz Khan, Samit Patel, Syed Faridoun, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Akif Javed, Ben Dunk and Matthew Potts.

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Alex Hales, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Paul Stirling, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Will Jacks, Ather Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira, Liam Dawson

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

