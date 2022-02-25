PSL 2022: Tweeps console glum Wahab Riaz after Zalmi's elimination

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi's hopes for making it to the final died when Islamabad United handed them a five-wicket defeat in the eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition.



The loss in the do-or-die match surely left the Yellow Storm fans devastated, but Zalmi skipper Wahab Riaz seemed most distressed by the loss, as he broke into tears after the fate of his team was sealed.

Pictures and videos of a teary-eyed Wahab went viral on social media, gathering huge support and love for him on Twitter.

Tweeps consoled the glum Wahab and wished him better luck for the next edition of the PSL.



