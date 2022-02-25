Big news for Islamabad United as Paul Stirling returns to PSL

Paul Stirling about to strike. — PCB/File

Ahead of Islamabad United's do or die clash against Lahore Qalandars tonight, fans were surprised after Paul Stirling returned to the Pakistan Super League (PSL).



Confirming the news, the franchise's spokesperson said that Stirling will be available for selection tonight under PSL's revised health and safety protocols.

The Irish cricketer had left PSL in the Karachi-leg of the tournament due to national duty. The destructive opener has made his comeback after playing five matches in the World T20 Qualifier and three matches in the Oman Quadrangular series.



If Islamabad wins tonight, they will take on Multan Sultans in the PSL final on Sunday. Earlier, Alex Hales also returned and joined the squad after United was hit by major injuries.

United will have the momentum as they had defeated Peshawar Zalmi on Thursday night in the first eliminator.

Stirling was replaced by Liam Dawson after the former player left for international duty on February 7. He began the PSL 2022 by demonstrating a brilliant performance of making 57 off 25 against Peshawar Zalmi.

