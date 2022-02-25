PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will be eying for a berth in the final when they lock horns against each other in the second eliminator of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at Gaddafi Stadium today (Friday). The winner of this virtual semi-final will play Multan Sultans in the final on Sunday night.

The match will start at 7:30pm.

Lahore Qalandars proved themselves a better side than Islamabad United on the league stage. Shaheen Afridi-led Qalandars won six matches on their way to a second-place finish while Shadab Khan’s United clinched the playoff berth on net run rate, winning just four group matches and levelling their points with Quetta Gladiators.

Possible playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood

Live updates of the match will available below here: