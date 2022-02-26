PSL final: Fakhar Zaman in search of something for tomorrow's game

Lahore Qalandars star batter Fakhar Zaman. — PCB/File

Lahore Qalandars opener Fakhar Zaman has been in the limelight since the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to his scintillating form.



Fakhar, who is already the leading runs scorer in PSL 7, took to his Twitter handle on Saturday asking the PSL for tickets for tomorrow’s final.

“Hi PSL, any tickets for tomorrow's game? Please,” he wrote.

The star batter also mentioned that his phone is off due to “obvious reasons” and anybody who wants to reach out to him can contact him on his “hotel number."

On Friday, David Wiese's last-over heroics at the Gaddafi Stadium against Islamabad United took Lahore Qalandars to a six-run victory in the second eliminator of the tournament.

The do-or-die match between the two sides was a staggering see-saw battle as both were unwilling to give up till the very end, as fans witnessed one of the most scintillating contests in the history of PSL.