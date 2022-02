PSL final: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, ball by ball updates

Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan and Lahore Qalandars skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi with the PSL trophy ahead of the final. — Twitter

LAHORE: Lahore Qalandars have elected to bat first after winning the toss against defending champions Multan Sultans in the hi-octane Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The Qalandars are seeking to triumph over defending champions Multan Sultans to win their maiden PSL trophy.

Playing XIs:

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Samit Patel, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan