PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?

The Pakistan Super League Trophy

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are locking horns in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 final at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Apart from getting the trophy, whoever wins the final will win Rs80 million. Furthermore, the runner-up will get Rs32 million.

“The prize money for PSL (1-6) was $500,000 for the Winner and $200,000 for the runner-up. This comes out to PKR80,000,000 for the Winner and PKR32,000,000 for the Runner-up for PSL 7, at an exchange rate of PKR 160: USD 1,” said the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a statement.

Another award up for grabs is the “Player of the Tournament” who will get Rs3 million.



On the other hand, throughout the tournament, there were 34 “Player of the Match” awards given. Each player got Rs500,000 making the total amount distributed to Rs17 million.

The PCB will also announce an “Umpire of the Tournament” and he will get Rs3.5 million.

The batter, bowler, fielder, wicket-keeper, all-rounder and emerging cricketer of the tournament will get Rs3.5 million each. Apart from this a “Spirit of Cricket Award” of Rs3.5 million will also be given at the closing ceremony.