PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

Pakistan Cricket Team and Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam Photo: Twitter/@babarazam258

After a bumpy and inconsistent performance in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, Pakistan Cricket Team and Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam, while keeping spirit of cricket alive, congratulated Lahore Qalandars and squad skipper Shaheen Afridi for winning the PSL champion title.

Taking to Twitter, the Karachi Kings' skipper said that the performance of both teams, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans was "amazing" while Shaheen Shah Afridi's performance was "remarkable."

"Amazing display of performance by both the teams. Remarkable feat by Shaheen Shah Afridi," said Pakistan's ace batter, while commiserating with Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan for losing in the PSL final.

The star batter also thanked the fans "for making PSL a hit."

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

Lahore Qalandars Sunday put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Although Lahore had handed Multan a stiff 181-run target, they were still required to be at their best both with the ball as well as in the field.