PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 28 runs

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 25

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 25

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 27

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 42 runs

Time Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Feb 28, 2022

Pakistan Cricket Team and Karachi Kings skipper Babar Azam Photo: Twitter/@babarazam258
Pakistan Cricket Team and Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam Photo: Twitter/@babarazam258

After a bumpy and inconsistent performance in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, Pakistan Cricket Team and Karachi Kings' skipper Babar Azam, while keeping spirit of cricket alive, congratulated Lahore Qalandars and squad skipper Shaheen Afridi for winning the PSL champion title.

Taking to Twitter, the Karachi Kings' skipper said that the performance of both teams, Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans was "amazing" while Shaheen Shah Afridi's performance was "remarkable."

"Amazing display of performance by both the teams. Remarkable feat by Shaheen Shah Afridi," said Pakistan's ace batter, while commiserating with Multan Sultans' skipper Mohammad Rizwan for losing in the PSL final.

The star batter also thanked the fans "for making PSL a hit."

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

Lahore Qalandars Sunday put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first Pakistan Super League (PSL) title.

Although Lahore had handed Multan a stiff 181-run target, they were still required to be at their best both with the ball as well as in the field.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

