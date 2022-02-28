Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: PCB

Players from 2022 champions Qalandars and runner up Sultans dominate Team of PSL 7.

Team of PSL 7 includes three players from each Zalmi, Islamabad United and Gladiators.

No players from ill-fated Karachi Kings picked for team.

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan has been named the captain of the team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, a statement issued by the league said.



As per the statement, the Team of PSL 7 has been selected by the distinguished members of the league's official commentary team.

Much-adored Rizwan is one of the four Multan Sultans' players who have been selected in the team for this year's edition.

The other three are Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

PSL 2022 champions Lahore Qalandars are also represented in the team by four of its players: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Meanwhile, the team also has Shoaib Malik from Peshawar Zalmi, Shadab Khan from Islamabad United and Naseem Shah from Quetta Gladiators.

However, there are no players from Karachi Kings, who had a terrible PSL campaign this season.

The batters in the top order are four players from four different sides. The Sultans dominate the middle-order, while Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

The squad (in batting order)