Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

Quetta Gladiators won by 23 runs

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Match tied (Peshawar Zalmi won the Super Over)

Feb 23

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 23

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 28 runs

Feb 24

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 24

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 5 wkts

Feb 25

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 25

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs

Feb 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 27

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 42 runs

Time Monday Feb 28 2022
By
Sports Desk

Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

By
Sports Desk

Time Monday Feb 28, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: PCB
Mohammad Rizwan. Photo: PCB

  • Players from 2022 champions Qalandars and runner up Sultans dominate Team of PSL 7.
  • Team of PSL 7 includes three players from each Zalmi, Islamabad United and Gladiators.
  • No players from ill-fated Karachi Kings picked for team.

Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan has been named the captain of the team of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, a statement issued by the league said.

As per the statement, the Team of PSL 7 has been selected by the distinguished members of the league's official commentary team.

Much-adored Rizwan is one of the four Multan Sultans' players who have been selected in the team for this year's edition.

The other three are Rilee Rossouw, Tim David and Khushdil Shah.

PSL 2022 champions Lahore Qalandars are also represented in the team by four of its players: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Zaman Khan.

Meanwhile, the team also has Shoaib Malik from Peshawar Zalmi, Shadab Khan from Islamabad United and Naseem Shah from Quetta Gladiators.

Mohammad Rizwan named skipper of PSL 2022 team

However, there are no players from Karachi Kings, who had a terrible PSL campaign this season.

The batters in the top order are four players from four different sides. The Sultans dominate the middle-order, while Qalandars provide the bowling firepower.

The squad (in batting order)

  • Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) (captain & wicketkeeper)
  • Fakhar Zaman (Lahore Qalandars)
  • Shoaib Malik (Peshawar Zalmi)
  • Shadab Khan (Islamabad United)
  • Rilee Rossouw (Multan Sultans)
  • Tim David (Multan Sultans)
  • Khushdil Shah (Multan Sultans)
  • Rashid Khan (Lahore Qalandars)
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (Lahore Qalandars)
  • Zaman Khan (Lahore Qalandars)
  • Naseem Shah (Quetta Gladiators)
  • Shan Masood (Multan Sultans) (12th)

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory

PSL 7: Babar Azam breaks his silence over Lahore Qalandars' victory
Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy

Fairytale ending for Lahore Qalandars as 7-year drought ends with PSL trophy
PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?

PSL final: How much prize money will the winning team receive?
Qalandars to lock horns with defenders Sultans for maiden PSL title today

Qalandars to lock horns with defenders Sultans for maiden PSL title today
PSL final: Fakhar Zaman in search of something for tomorrow's game

PSL final: Fakhar Zaman in search of something for tomorrow's game
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 10 18
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 10 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 10 12
Islamabad United Islamabad United 10 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 10 8
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 10 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20