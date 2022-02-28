WATCH: Qalandars deliver PSL 2022 trophy to Aqib Javed's doorstep after victory

LAHORE: Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 champions Lahore Qalandars delivered the winning trophy to their head coach Aqib Javed at the doorstep of his room upon their return to the hotel from the stadium.



A video released by the franchise showed the overjoyed Qalandars cheering for Javed as they moved towards his room at the hotel's corridor while he stood at his doorstep, constantly smiling.

The winners then arrived at Javed's door and presented him a bouquet, while their skipper, Shaheen Shah Afridi, placed the silverware near Javed's feet.

The head coach, who looked a bit overwhelmed, lifted the trophy and kissed it.

Shaheen and other Qalandars gave credit for their success to Javed, telling him that this trophy belonged to him instead of them.

The video ended with a merry Javed going inside his room and shutting his door before touching elbows with each of the team members in a COVID-19 safe way.

It may be recalled that Javed had to detach from the squad and go into isolation after he tested positive for coronavirus. The head coach was not with the Qalandars in the PSL 2022 playoff and finale.

Lahore Qalandars Sunday put up a clinical performance to defeat Multan Sultans by 42 runs and bag their first PSL title.

