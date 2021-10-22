OMA
Friday Oct 22 2021
T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka dismiss Netherlands for 44 in eight-wicket rout

Friday Oct 22, 2021

— Sri Lankan team celebrating victory after dismissing Netherlands on Friday. — ICC
— Sri Lankan team celebrating victory after dismissing Netherlands on Friday. — ICC

  • Sri Lanka moves into the Super 12 stage with three wins and top of their group ahead of Namibia.
  • Sri Lanka joins England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 12s.
  • The Netherlands lost all their three games in the qualifying phase.

SHARJAH: Bowlers Wanindu Hasaranga and Lahiru Kumara set up a crushing eight-wicket win for Sri Lanka in the final round-one match of the T20 World Cup after they skittled out Netherlands for 44 on Friday.

Sri Lanka moved into the Super 12 stage with three wins and top of their group ahead of Namibia who shocked Ireland in the first match of the day in Sharjah.

Hasaranga and Kumara took three wickets each to sink the opposition who survived just 10 overs after being invited to bat first.

"Bowlers executed really well. A real good performance from all of us," skipper Dasun Shanaka said after the big win.

"We read the conditions really well, so we know the advantages and disadvantages going forward (in the Super 12s)."

The bowlers justified Shanaka's decision to field as spinner Maheesh Theekshana struck twice in his first over after the skipper ran out Max O'Dowd for nought with a direct throw.

Hasaranga kept up the pressure with his twin strikes in his opening over and soon claimed skipper Pieter Seelaar.

Kumara returned to clean up the tail and claim T20 best figures of 3-7 with his pace bowling.

The Dutch though can take consolation that it was not the lowest total — they were bowled out by the same opponents for 39 in a T20 World Cup match in 2014.

The Netherlands lost all their three games in the qualifying phase.

"Pretty simple, Sri Lanka just outplayed us," said a disappointed Seelaar. "Fair credit to them, they were two steps ahead."

In reply, Sri Lanka lost two wickets before Kusal Perera, on 33, and Avishka Fernando, on two, steered the team home in 7.1 overs.

Sri Lanka join England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh in Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Namibia are now clubbed with Afghanistan, Pakistan, India, New Zealand and Scotland in Group 2.

