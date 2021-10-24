T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Nabi wants to bring smiles to his country

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
7:00 pm
PAK
16th Match
Oct 24
Dubayy
AFG
7:00 pm
TBA
17th Match
Oct 25
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
WIN
18th Match
Oct 26
Dubayy
PAK
7:00 pm
NZL
19th Match
Oct 26
aš-Šāriqah
ENG
3:00 pm
TBA
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
TBA
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
TBA
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
TBA
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
TBA
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
TBA
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
TBA
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
TBA
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
TBA
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
TBA
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
TBA
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Sunday Oct 24 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Nabi wants to bring smiles to his country

Afghanistan  captain Mohammad Nabi. — Reuters/File
  • Mohammad Nabi says Afghan fans excited for Word Cup.
  • He acknowledges a lot is happening in his country.
  • Nabi says Afghan team aware of conditions in UAE.

SHARJAH: As Afghanistan prepared for their opening match in the T20 World Cup against Scotland, captain Mohammad Nabi played a straight bat on Sunday to the inevitable questions on politics.

"Everyone knows that back home in Afghanistan there's a lot happening and everything from the last few months," he acknowledged in the press conference ahead of the game in Sharjah on Monday.

"But from a cricket point of view, everybody is ready for this World Cup and we prepared well. The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket," he said.

"If you're willing to do well in the tournament and we win the games, the fans are really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces."

After the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August, the cricket team briefly faced the possibility of being banned from the tournament if the women's game was discontinued.

Then star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down as captain before visa issues in the Gulf placed yet another hurdle in the team's path.

All-rounder Nabi took over as skipper.

"There was a little issue when we arrived in Dubai," Nabi said, acknowledging that the last 10 days were not "ideal".

Afghanistan are only a second-tier 'associate nation' but their strength in T20 allowed them to qualify directly for the main group stage while full Test nations Bangladesh and Sri Lanka had to battle through the first round.

Nabi said Afghanistan hope to be promoted to elite.

"We do well in the tournament and inshallah we'll be the next team," he said.

Afghanistan's success in T20 is built on their big-hitting batting and the spin bowling of their 'Big Three', Khan, Nabi and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

In all, eight of their 15-man World Cup squad have experience of playing professional T20 cricket in other countries.

"I think it's for those cricketers playing cricket all over the world, especially five, six, seven players are playing different franchise cricket from last six months," said Nabi, who played in the recently completed Indian Premier League season in UAE.

"We are playing a lot of cricket in UAE and we know the conditions," he said.

"Everyone back home is thinking that Afghanistan have the best team in these conditions. And our team is confident," he said, warning that "we already targeted most of the teams in our group."

'Pressure'

Afghanistan are in Group 2 with India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Namibia as well as the Scots, who they face on Monday.

Experienced Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod said his side were wary of the Afghan bowling.

"It'll be a challenge against all their spinners," he said. "I think everyone understands the attack that Afghanistan have got with three world-class spinners in there.

"Like all the top-class teams that you play against, if you let the bowlers just bowl at you, their skills will be too good for you over a period, so I think you have to find a method of putting the pressure back on them."

MacLeod said that having had to play three qualifying games in the last week in Oman could work to Scotland's advantage.

"I think the good thing of having the first round is that we've come in with confidence," he said. "It'll be Afghanistan's first game in the tournament, and we can also go in there and put some pressure on them.

Shoaib Akhtar's analysis on the big match


