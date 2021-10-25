OMA
Monday Oct 25 2021
T20 World Cup: Pakistan put India win 'behind them' ahead of New Zealand clash

Monday Oct 25, 2021

Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India´s captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (C) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India´s captain Virat Kohli (not pictured) during the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. — AFP/File

  • On Tuesday, 2009 champions Pakistan play the Black Caps in Sharjah in their second match of the Super 12 stage.
  • "Last night was a massive win for all the boys, make no mistake about it," Pakistan bowling coach says.
  • Philander says it [New Zealand] will be another big game and hopefully, the boys will reset and be ready and focused.

SHARJAH: Pakistan bowling coach Vernon Philander said Monday that his team has already put their momentous win over India "behind them" as they prepare to face New Zealand, just 48 hours after securing a first-ever victory over their neighbours at the T20 World Cup.

"Obviously it was a brilliant performance by the team yesterday," said Philander of the 10-wicket rout in Dubai.

"I think it also comes on the back of some hard work in the last two and a half weeks. So the boys are in a good space."

On Tuesday, 2009 champions Pakistan play the Black Caps in Sharjah in their second match of the Super 12 stage.

"We have highlighted the importance of really staying grounded," said the former South African fast bowler.

"Last night was a massive win for all the boys, make no mistake about it.

"But we've also got a tournament at hand and the boys will stay focused. Really today's team talk was about putting last night behind us and focusing on what's obvious to come tomorrow."

"It will be another big game and hopefully the boys will reset and be ready and focused."

The win over India was Pakistan's first in 13 attempts in World Cups since 1992, after losing seven matches in the 50-over event and five at the T20 edition.

Philander praised Pakistan's bowlers, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi, for restricting India to a below-par 151-7 in their 20 overs.

"He (Shaheen) is such a wonderful talent," said Philander of the tall left-armer who dismissed India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul with his first seven deliveries.

He went on to claim the wicket of India skipper Virat Kohli to finish with figures of 3-31 and the man-of-the-match award.

"You have to make sure you encourage him to keep doing what he's doing and he was superb against India," said Philander.

Pakistan will resist the temptation of changing a winning side against New Zealand but may bring in left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz in place of a fast bowler.

Philander, 36, retired from international cricket last year after playing 64 Tests, 30 One-Day Internationals and seven T20 Internationals.

Last month he was appointed bowling coach for the World Cup after Pakistan great Waqar Younis resigned.

