Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
3:00 pm
BAN
20th Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked off the Game On Hai show on PTV Sports Tuesday night after being insulted by the show host, Nauman Niaz. Photo: Screengrab
Legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar walked off the Game On Hai show on PTV Sports Tuesday night after being insulted by the show host, Nauman Niaz. Photo: Screengrab

The PTV Sports show Game on Hai saw some unwanted drama late Tuesday night, soon after the Pakistan vs New Zealand contest in the T20 World Cup concluded and the show's guests, which included international stars, got together to analyse the game. 

As Shoaib Akhtar was going through some cricket trivia — during which he credited the Pakistan Super League's Lahore Qalandars team for discovering Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf — the show's host, Nauman Niaz, seemed to take offense and snapped back at Shoaib. 

"You're being a little rude and I don't want to say this: but if you're being over smart, you can go. I am saying this on air," Niaz told a dumbstruck Shoaib, cutting him short and moving to the next guest for their comment. 

It wasn't clear what rubbed Niaz the wrong way, and it seemed Shoaib himself was caught off guard. 

As the tension in the room heightened following the interruption, Niaz called for a commercial break. 

The show later resumed, but the atmosphere remained charged, and Shoaib, despite making an effort, seemingly struggled to get over the way he had been cut off.

He eventually decided to walk away from the show after apologising to the other guests, which included the likes of Sana Mir, Sir Viv Richards and David Gower, among others. 

"A lot of apologies guys, a lot of apologies. I am resigning from PTV. The way I have been treated on national TV, I don't think I should be sitting here right now. So, I am resigning. Thank you very much," he said, before unclipping his mic and getting up from the table.  

Nauman Niaz, seemingly undeterred by Shoaib's departure, continued reading from his script as if nothing had happened.

Shoaib later issued a video statement on Twitter clarifying his position on the matter, saying he had been ready to bury the hatchet to prevent further embarrassment. 

However, he said he did ask for an apology on air from Niaz, which Niaz refused to give. 

"Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I should clarify. Dr Noman was obnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show, it was embarrassing specially when you have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching. 

"I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling Dr Noman's leg with this mutual understanding that Dr Noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice," Shoaib wrote on Twitter. 

The incident invited outrage on Twitter, with many calling for Nauman Niaz to be sacked for insulting a national legend on live TV. 


More From T20 World Cup

Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'

Drama on PTV Sports as Shoaib Akhtar resigns on air, walks off 'Game on Hai'
Babar, Rizwan become first Pakistani pair to score 1,000 T20 runs

Babar, Rizwan become first Pakistani pair to score 1,000 T20 runs
New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis

New Zealand's 'security issue resolved': Pakistan cricket fans troll Kiwis
T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

T20 World Cup: Twitter erupts in celebration after Pakistan vanquish New Zealand

Glad they listened to me: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's victory over NZ

Glad they listened to me: Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistan's victory over NZ
T20 World Cup: After Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf becomes Pakistan's darling

T20 World Cup: After Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf becomes Pakistan's darling

Latest

view all