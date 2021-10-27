OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
7:00 pm
NAM
21st Match
Oct 27
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Wednesday Oct 27 2021
By
AFP

T20 World Cup: Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland

By
AFP

Wednesday Oct 27, 2021

Scotland´s George Munsey is bowled out by Namibia´s Ruben Trumpelmann during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021. — AFP
Scotland´s George Munsey is bowled out by Namibia´s Ruben Trumpelmann during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Namibia, who are ranked a lowly 19, qualified for the second stage of the tournament at the back of two stunning wins in the qualifiers and Erasmus said they are raring to go in Abu Dhabi.

"It was an emotional group stage, and we had to regroup after that," Erasmus said at the toss.

"(David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There's a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well."

They come in unchanged from their win over Ireland.

Scotland, who suffered a 130-run rout against Afghanistan in their first Super 12 outing, are without captain Kyle Coetzer who is nursing a finger injury.

Stand-in-skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are putting the Afghanistan game to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing at the moment.

"It doesn't throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, and it'll be a good game, but we are ready and raring to go."

Craig Wallace is in for Coetzer.

Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (capt), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

