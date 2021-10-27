T20 World Cup: Namibia opt to bowl against Scotland

Scotland´s George Munsey is bowled out by Namibia´s Ruben Trumpelmann during the ICC menâ€™s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and Namibia at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 27, 2021. — AFP

ABU DHABI: Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and elected to field against Scotland in their first ever Super 12 match of the Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Namibia, who are ranked a lowly 19, qualified for the second stage of the tournament at the back of two stunning wins in the qualifiers and Erasmus said they are raring to go in Abu Dhabi.

"It was an emotional group stage, and we had to regroup after that," Erasmus said at the toss.

"(David) Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There's a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well."

They come in unchanged from their win over Ireland.

Scotland, who suffered a 130-run rout against Afghanistan in their first Super 12 outing, are without captain Kyle Coetzer who is nursing a finger injury.

Stand-in-skipper Richie Berrington said, "We are putting the Afghanistan game to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing at the moment.

"It doesn't throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, and it'll be a good game, but we are ready and raring to go."

Craig Wallace is in for Coetzer.

Teams

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (capt), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (capt), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz