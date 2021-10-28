Ind vs NZ: Kiwis expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash

OMA
Oct 17
PNG

Oman win by 10 wickets
BAN
Oct 17
SCO

Scotland win by 6 runs
IRL
Oct 18
NED

Ireland win by 7 wickets
SRL
Oct 18
NAM

Sri Lanka win by 7 wickets
SCO
Oct 19
PNG

Scotland win by 17 runs
BAN
Oct 19
OMA

Bangladesh win by 26 runs
NAM
Oct 20
NED

Namibia win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 20
IRL

Sri Lanka win by 70 runs
BAN
Oct 21
PNG

Bangladesh win by 84 runs
OMA
Oct 21
SCO

Scotland win by 8 wickets
NAM
Oct 22
IRL

Namibia win by 8 wickets
SRL
Oct 22
NED

Sri Lanka win by 8 wickets
AUS
Oct 23
SAF

Australia win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 23
WIN

England win by 6 wickets
SRL
Oct 24
BAN

Sri Lanka win by 5 wickets
IND
Oct 24
PAK

Pakistan win by 10 wickets
AFG
Oct 25
SCO

Afghanistan win by 130 runs
SAF
Oct 26
WIN

South Africa win by 8 wickets
PAK
Oct 26
NZL

Pakistan win by 5 wickets
ENG
Oct 27
BAN

England win by 8 wickets
SCO
Oct 27
NAM

Namibia win by 4 wickets
AUS
7:00 pm
SRL
22nd Match
Oct 28
Dubayy
WIN
3:00 pm
BAN
23rd Match
Oct 29
aš-Šāriqah
PAK
7:00 pm
AFG
24th Match
Oct 29
Dubayy
SAF
3:00 pm
SRL
25th Match
Oct 30
aš-Šāriqah
AUS
7:00 pm
ENG
26th Match
Oct 30
Dubayy
AFG
3:00 pm
NAM
27th Match
Oct 31
Abū Ẓabī
IND
7:00 pm
NZL
28th Match
Oct 31
Dubayy
ENG
7:00 pm
SRL
29th Match
Nov 01
aš-Šāriqah
SAF
3:00 pm
BAN
30th Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
NAM
31st Match
Nov 02
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
SCO
32nd Match
Nov 03
Dubayy
IND
7:00 pm
AFG
33rd Match
Nov 03
Abū Ẓabī
AUS
3:00 pm
BAN
34th Match
Nov 04
Dubayy
WIN
7:00 pm
SRL
35th Match
Nov 04
Abū Ẓabī
NZL
3:00 pm
NAM
36th Match
Nov 05
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
SCO
37th Match
Nov 05
Dubayy
AUS
3:00 pm
WIN
38th Match
Nov 06
Abū Ẓabī
ENG
7:00 pm
SAF
39th Match
Nov 06
aš-Šāriqah
NZL
3:00 pm
AFG
40th Match
Nov 07
Abū Ẓabī
PAK
7:00 pm
SCO
41st Match
Nov 07
aš-Šāriqah
IND
7:00 pm
NAM
42nd Match
Nov 08
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
1st Semi-Final
Nov 10
Abū Ẓabī
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
2nd Semi-Final
Nov 11
Dubayy
TBA
7:00 pm
TBA
Final
Nov 14
Dubayy
sports
Thursday Oct 28 2021
By
Reuters

Ind vs NZ: Kiwis expect opener Guptill to be fit for India clash

By
Reuters

Thursday Oct 28, 2021

New Zealands opening batsmen Martin Guptill. — Reuters
New Zealand's opening batsmen Martin Guptill. — Reuters

New Zealand's Martin Guptill has a badly bruised toe after suffering an injury against Pakistan but the opening batsman is expected to be fit for the team's T20 World Cup clash against India, the country's cricket board said on Thursday.

Guptill suffered a crushing blow to his left toe from a Haris Rauf delivery just before he was dismissed for 17 during New Zealand's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The experienced opening batsman was considered a doubtful starter for Sunday's Super 12 game against India in Dubai.

Related items

"Martin Guptill's left big toe is badly bruised and pretty sore but the sense is that he will still be available for Sunday night's game," New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.

"He will be further assessed at training tomorrow (Friday)."

New Zealand will train on Friday and Saturday ahead of the India game, with both sides having lost their opening Super 12 game against Pakistan.

The Black Caps have already lost fast bowler Lockie Ferguson for the tournament due to a calf muscle tear.

New Zealand is scheduled face India on Sunday (October 31) in Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

On Tuesday, after struggling against the Black Caps, Asif Ali hit two pressure-relieving sixes to help Pakistan defeat New Zealand by five wickets and record their second successive win in the T20 World Cup.

For all of Geo.tv's latest news, updates and analysis of the T20 World Cup 2021, visit: https://www.geo.tv/t20-worldcup-2021/

