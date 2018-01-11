Our guide to Karachi Eat 2018

Image courtesy: CKO

KARACHI: The 1st Karachi Eat festival was the result of a dream to bring together people from all walks of life in one place. The passionate organisers wanted to create an atmosphere of hope and positivity for just a few days.

Speaking to Geo.tv Omar Omari one of the organisers said, "Food is a common denominator and we used the love of food which is common to all as a uniting force."



"Like every year we hope this year will be even better. People judge most food festivals by the number of stalls they have, but that is not what we do. We select the newest and most passionate eateries to be part of the festival, because they share our dream."

The fifth edition of the food festival that has become a signature event for the port city will be at a new location, with 125 stalls and a star studded lineup KE2018 is set to satiate your appetite and entertain like never before.

The new location for Karachi Eat is the Shahee d Benazir Bhutto Park on Khayaban-e-Saadi .

The entertainment lineup will include star performers including Atif Aslam, Fuzon, Aaroh, Asim Azhar and more.

Geo.tv has learned from a reliable source that there will be some grand prizes to be won as well. Many of the competitions have international air tickets up for grabs - which ones? That we cannot tell.

The Geo.tv Guide

While KE2018 will have something for everyone, from authentic Parsi cuisine, to Arabic shawarmas and the veterans we have grown to love at Karachi Eat; we scoured through the list, did our homework and narrowed down our list to 10 stalls - comprising first timers - that we are looking forward to visiting.

Fry Guys

The trio that makes up the Fry Guys (Stall No. 30) include an insurance salesman, a lawyer and restaurateur who manages one of the biggest names in the food industry inside and outside Pakistan. All three are equally passionate about cooking and as they put it "our chilling almost always just revolves around food."



What we're really looking forward to, is everything on their menu: 'Deep Fried Chicken in a Waffle Cone with smoked Sriracha Mayo', 'Deep Fried Philly Cheese Steak Roll', 'Grilled Australian Long Fed Pastrami and Cheese Sandwich' and a 'Deep Fried Mars Bar' on offer.

Taco Cat

Not just a labour of love, but born out of love as well. Taco Cat (Stall No. 26) is the brainchild of Ali and Zara who started making tacos for dinner at home.



"We eventually hosted some friends who planted the whole 'you should do this professionally' thought in our heads.

After spending a few months perfecting their recipe, the couple say they have zeroed-in on what they want to offer. Ali told Geo.tv they make everything from scratch. "The tortilla all the way up to the Guacamole & sour cream - something we take great pride in."

What we're looking out for on their menu: "Messy, greasy, spicy, inexpensive" authentic street-style tacos.



2guys1grill

Donut Burger

Just as the name suggests. Shahan a doctor and Asim who works in the finance department at a private firm, will be enthralling your tastebuds using their grill at Stall No 77. They started off cooking for friends which elevated to catering at parties, GTs and even dholkis.



Asim told Geo.tv the duo "wanted to introduce something different to the burger scene of Karachi and the idea of the donut burger was born - the perfect juxtaposition of sweet and savory, coupled with our Mediterranean inspired sauces."



What we're looking forward to? The donut burger, and seeing Asim and Shahan dance around the grill.

Babamoo

Babamoo (Stall No 66) is a result of the coming together of Myra (the visionary), Ibad and Nabil (the taste perfectionists) and Asher (giving the dream, life). Babamoo will be offering loaded jacket potatoes and candy apple sandwiches which both scream out comfort food in all its glory.



With an aim to shine the spotlight on the jacket potato - which has for long been considered nothing more than a side dish, Babamoo will be topping it up with wild toppings and will give you chance to BYOP (that's P for potato).

Smokehouse Karachi

It was the quest to develop renewable energy that brought Aariz to Pakistan from California; it wasn't long before he was nostalgic for the flavours of the old west. "BBQ is comfort food and good BBQ is a patient man's game, since it can take up to 17 hours to smoke a brisket" Aariz told Geo.tv



This weekend Aariz and his crew will be bringing their patience and the smoker out at Smokehouse Karachi (Stall No 50) where they will be serving Pastrami on Rye, Brisket Cheese Melt, BBQ Smoked Brisket, Smoked Chicken Corndogs and Smoked Glazed Drumsticks.

What we're looking out for? Pastrami on Rye and the BBQ smoked Brisket.

Caffè Praha

Hashair Ahmedani studied business but his heart was elsewhere. By way of UK he ended up in Prague where he fell in love with the Trdelniks (chimney cake). At KE2018 Caffè Praha (Stall No 2) will be serving Trdelniks with 6 different spreads, 5 coatings and a choice of 3 dips.



If that isn't enough there will be Trdelniks with soft serve ice cream all the way to the savoury options with nachos, cheese and olives with 3 different dips.

What we're definitely having? The Dark Night - that's an Oreo Trdelnik with homemade nutty Nutella spread topped with brownie infused soft serve ice cream.

Delina

Bankers by profession, mad about desserts and with a serious sweet tooth, Bilal and Alina make up Delina. Besides re-introducing the classics with a few twists and transformations, Delina (Stall No 12) will be offering Belgian hot chocolate, key lime pies with zest and their signature 'Saturn' candy floss ice cream.



What we're definitely having? The 'Saturn' candy floss ice cream. It is a waffle cone wrapped around with cotton candy with yummy toppings - now you know why it is on our must-try list.

Raseela

Don't let the name fool you. They say they offer juices, but Raseela (Stall No 120) also offers fries!!! Not just the regular kind, rice flour coated, double fried for extra crunchiness type of fries. Frankly it is a smart idea to reel us in with the idea of healthy juices and then hook, line and sinker us with those fries.



What are we looking out for? The Fries (obviously) and yes fresh juices to wash it all down with.

Teazuro

Frustrated with not being able to find fresh, quality flavoured teas in Pakistan, Mariam an architect by profession put her career on pause and pursued her love for tea.



When Geo.tv reached out Mariam told us, "Teazuro isn't chai, or doodh-patti. It is entirely a different product and we want people to Tea differently with us."

Offering teas from all over the world, there will be 13 different types at Teazuro (Stall No 82) with Pina Colada, Divine Lychee, Hint of Mint, Zen, Winter Wonderland, Moroccan Mint, Turmeric Healing, Skinny Morning and Skinny Night to name just a few.

What are we looking out for? They all sound so interesting, but I hear Pina Colada Tea calling.

Poffertjes

Look after the family plastic film manufacturing business by day, Habib is a foodie at heart with a passion to create a local chain but for now he's debuting at KE2018.



Poffertjes (Stall No 96) will be serving up Wafgers (that's a waffle burger). Also on offer will be mini dutch pancakes that will transport you back to the streets of Amsterdam.

What are we looking out for? Wafgers and yes the pancakes as well, but definitely the wafgers.







