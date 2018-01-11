JusticeForZainab: Protests held across Pakistan

The brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab has sent shockwaves throughout the country. Abducted from near her house on the night of January 4, Zainab’s body was found five days later in a garbage pile.

#JusticeForZainab is Pakistan’s top trend and protests have been held demanding justice throughout the country.

Demonstrators chant slogans to condemn the rape and murder of 7-year-old girl Zainab in Kasur, during a protest in Islamabad - Reuters

People chant slogans and hold signs to condemn the rape and killing of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a protest in Peshawar - Reuters

People hold signs to condemn the rape and killing of a 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a protest in Karachi - Reuters

People hold signs to condemn the rape and killing of 7-year-old girl Zainab Ansari in Kasur, during a protest in Karachi - Reuters

Members of child rights moments hold a protest against the killing of seven years old girl Zainab in Quetta - INP

Members of Civil Society are holding protest demonstration against brutal rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Kasur District, held in Multan - Online

Children hold a protest outside Hyderabad Press Club to condemn the killing of seven-years-old girl Zainab in Kasur - Online











