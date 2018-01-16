Detroit Auto Show: A look at the latest vehicles

Flashy cars and big pick up trucks on display at Detroit Auto Show

REUTERS

The Detroit auto show has been about flashy cars and big pick up trucks, but now the floor is giving space to startups as well. 

Here is a look at the top vehicles which were on display. 

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept crossover 

2019 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel pickup 

2019 BMW i8 coupe 

BMW C Evolution electric scooter

Nissan Xmotion concept car

2019 Mini Cooper S Hardtop 

2018 BMW X2 Sport Activity Coupe

2019 Nissan Leaf hybrid

2019 Acura RDX prototype

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Hyundai Veloster

 Infiniti Q Inspiration concept

2019 Toyota Avalon sedan

GAC Enverge electric concept car

Mercedes Concept EQA show car

Lamborghini Urus SUV