Trumpversary: 14 absurd quotes from the US president

It has been a whole year — however cumbersome, tiresome, and worrisome it may have been — since businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump unexpectedly gained entry into the Oval Office.



Be that as it may, the Twitter-loving incumbent president of the United States has time and again offered ample opportunities to the public — both before and after assuming the Office — to poke fun at him.



Here's a look at 14 peculiar moments when he made us laugh and stress at the same time!

US President Donald Trump looks at the Capitol Rotunda during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Capitol Hill, Washington, US, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

'Actually humble'

“I think I am actually humble. I think I’m much more humble than you would understand.” — Donald Trump on CBS' 60 Minutes (July 17, 2016).



The American president is so humble, you can't even try to comprehend. So, you know, don't.

US President Donald Trump speaks at the "Conversation with Women of America" meeting at the White House in Washington DC, US, January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

'Stable genius'

His humbleness really knows no bounds, which is why he just HAD to tell everyone about his "mental stability" and "being, like, really smart"!



"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. […] I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted January 6, 2018).

US President Donald Trump speaks during a visit to H&K Equipment Company in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, US, January 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

'Don’t feel so stupid'

In the past, he has even talked about his intelligence quotient (IQ).



"Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault." — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted May 9, 2013).

US President Donald Trump reacts after addressing the annual March for Life rally from the White House's Rose Garden, Washington, US, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

But no one stopped him here.

'Small hands?'

“Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” — Donald Trump, as the Republican candidate, at a campaign event (March 3, 2016).



Vice President Mike Pence laughs as US President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a 'Made in America' product showcase event at the White House in Washington, US, July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

... or, earlier, here.



'Long and beautiful'

“My fingers are long and beautiful, as, it has been well documented, are various other parts of my body.” — Donald Trump to the New York Post's Page Six (2006).

US President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, US, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/Files

'I'd be dating' Ivanka

“I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” — Donald Trump on ABC's The View (March 6, 2006).



We think that he should have stopped right here before saying what he did.



… he didn't.



US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican members of the Senate about immigration at the White House, Washington, US, January 4, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

What he did do though, needless to say, was utter some gibberish…



'Covfefe'

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe…” — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted May 31, 2017).



US President Donald Trump speaks before signing a proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. day in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, US, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files 1

... with a side of racism.



'Your military is scared'

While speaking to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto, the US president said:



US President Donald Trump scratches his chin before signing a proclamation to honor Martin Luther King Jr. in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Washington, US, January 12, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files 1

"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared.

"Our military isn’t, so I might just send them down to take care of it.” — Donald Trump to Enrique Pena Nieto (February 36, 2017).



US President Donald Trump ponders the answer to a question from a reporter en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, aboard Air Force One, November 11, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

… and a glass full of critique!

'Don't write good' x3

“[The New York Times] don’t write good. They have people over there, like Maggie Haberman and others, they don’t – they don’t write good. They don’t know how to write good.” — Donald Trump to Fox News’ Sean Hannity (July 31, 2017).



US President Donald Trump pauses during an interview with Reuters at the White House in Washington, US, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

If that was not enough, he once questioned some important strategic matters.

NUCLEAR WAR... AAAAAaaaaAAAaa!

“Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?” — Donald Trump, as the Republican nominee, allegedly posed his query during a foreign affairs briefing, as claimed by former Republican congressman and high-profile political talk show host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC's Morning Joe (August 3, 2016).



Trump — then the Republican US presidential candidate — speaks during a campaign rally at the Treasure Island Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, June 18, 2016. REUTERS/David Becker/Files

'Freezing and snowing'

A frequent critic of the global warming cause, Trump had wrongly connected New York's temperature to the issue once, saying:

“It's freezing and snowing in New York--we need global warming!” — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted November 8, 2012).

US President Donald Trump delivers brief remarks — as he plays host to the members of the US Coast Guard he had invited to play golf — at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

… making us wonder if he really does know the significance of such issues.



'Believe me'

"I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.” — Donald Trump's campaign speech in Fort Dodge, Iowa, US (November 12, 2015).



US President Donald Trump holds a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

And sizes were compared...

'Great, great wall'

... of border walls.



Trump — then the Republican US presidential candidate — speaks at a rally in Sparks, Nevada, US, October 29, 2015. REUTERS/James Glover II/Files

“I will build a great wall -- and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me --and I'll build them very inexpensively.

"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." — Donald Trump's candidacy announcement speech (June 2015).



Trump — then the Republican US presidential candidate — delivers a foreign policy speech at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, US, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

Heh!



'Books about this campaign'

“I’ve had a beautiful, I’ve had a flawless campaign. You’ll be writing books about this campaign.” — Donald Trump to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos (July 29, 2016).

US President Donald Trump concludes his remarks at the American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Nashville, Tennessee, US, January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Files

All in all, the American head-of-state has given everyone some "beautiful", "flawless", and quality content to enjoy.



Well, here's to another year of crazy, typo-laden statements, so grab your second bag of popcorn!



Trump — then the Republican US presidential candidate — gestures and declares ‘You’re fired!’ at a rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter/Files

COVER IMAGE: US President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, US, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria