Trumpversary: 14 absurd quotes from the US president

It has been a whole year — however cumbersome, tiresome, and worrisome it may have been — since businessman-turned-politician Donald Trump unexpectedly gained entry into the Oval Office.
Be that as it may, the Twitter-loving incumbent president of the United States has time and again offered ample opportunities to the public — both before and after assuming the Office — to poke fun at him.
Here's a look at 14 peculiar moments when he made us laugh and stress at the same time!
“I think I am actually humble. I think I’m much more humble than you would understand.” — Donald Trump on CBS' 60 Minutes (July 17, 2016).
The American president is so humble, you can't even try to comprehend. So, you know, don't.
His humbleness really knows no bounds, which is why he just HAD to tell everyone about his "mental stability" and "being, like, really smart"!
"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart. […] I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius....and a very stable genius at that!" — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted January 6, 2018).
In the past, he has even talked about his intelligence quotient (IQ).
"Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don't feel so stupid or insecure,it's not your fault." — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted May 9, 2013).
But no one stopped him here.
“Look at those hands, are they small hands? And, [Republican rival Marco Rubio] referred to my hands: ‘If they’re small, something else must be small.’ I guarantee you there’s no problem. I guarantee.” — Donald Trump, as the Republican candidate, at a campaign event (March 3, 2016).
... or, earlier, here.
“My fingers are long and beautiful, as, it has been well documented, are various other parts of my body.” — Donald Trump to the New York Post's Page Six (2006).
“I’ve said if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her.” — Donald Trump on ABC's The View (March 6, 2006).
We think that he should have stopped right here before saying what he did.
… he didn't.
What he did do though, needless to say, was utter some gibberish…
“Despite the constant negative press covfefe…” — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted May 31, 2017).
... with a side of racism.
While speaking to his Mexican counterpart Enrique Pena Nieto, the US president said:
"You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared.
"Our military isn’t, so I might just send them down to take care of it.” — Donald Trump to Enrique Pena Nieto (February 36, 2017).
… and a glass full of critique!
“[The New York Times] don’t write good. They have people over there, like Maggie Haberman and others, they don’t – they don’t write good. They don’t know how to write good.” — Donald Trump to Fox News’ Sean Hannity (July 31, 2017).
If that was not enough, he once questioned some important strategic matters.
“Why can’t we use nuclear weapons?” — Donald Trump, as the Republican nominee, allegedly posed his query during a foreign affairs briefing, as claimed by former Republican congressman and high-profile political talk show host Joe Scarborough on MSNBC's Morning Joe (August 3, 2016).
A frequent critic of the global warming cause, Trump had wrongly connected New York's temperature to the issue once, saying:
“It's freezing and snowing in New York--we need global warming!” — Donald Trump's Twitter account (tweeted November 8, 2012).
… making us wonder if he really does know the significance of such issues.
"I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me.” — Donald Trump's campaign speech in Fort Dodge, Iowa, US (November 12, 2015).
And sizes were compared...
... of border walls.
“I will build a great wall -- and nobody builds walls better than me, believe me --and I'll build them very inexpensively.
"I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words." — Donald Trump's candidacy announcement speech (June 2015).
Heh!
“I’ve had a beautiful, I’ve had a flawless campaign. You’ll be writing books about this campaign.” — Donald Trump to ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos (July 29, 2016).
All in all, the American head-of-state has given everyone some "beautiful", "flawless", and quality content to enjoy.
Well, here's to another year of crazy, typo-laden statements, so grab your second bag of popcorn!
COVER IMAGE: US President Donald Trump prepares to address the annual March for Life rally, taking place on the National Mall, from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, US, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria