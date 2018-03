To mark International Women's Day, meet 15 women who are breaking stereotypes by working in traditionally male-dominated jobs.

Huda Salem, a 20-year-old member of the Iraqi national weightlifting team, lifts weights as she trains at a gym in Baghdad on February 22, 2018

Heather Marold Thomason, butcher and founder of Primal Supply Meats, poses for a picture in her company´s dry-aging room on March 2, 2018, in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania 1

Carla Rozalen, 29 years old, helicopter pilot poses for a picture in front of a Bell 412 twin-engine utility helicopter at the FAASA Group, in Palma del Rio, Cordoba on February 27, 2018

Canal Locks operator Eyda Rios, 55, poses for pictures at the Panama Canal´s Pedro Miguel Locks, on the outskirts of Panama City on February 26, 2018

Nicol Gomez, 37, guardian at the La Esperanza prison poses for a portrait in front a group of prisoners practising yoga in San Salvador, on March 4, 2018

Pakistani first responder Samra Akram Zia poses for a photograph with her motorcycle ambulance service during a passing out ceremony in Lahore on February 24, 2018.

Ana Cristina, 44, tram driver for 20 years, poses for a portrait inside a tram in Lisbon on February 28, 2018

Wendy Lawrence, 58, a retired US Navy captain and former NASA astronaut, is pictured on the Space Shuttle trainer that was used for astronaut´s training at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington on February 28, 2018

Spanish Legionnaire Rosa Galvez, 36, poses at the Spanish Legion military base "Alvarez de Sotomayor" in Viator, near Almeria, on March 2, 2018

Victoria Da-Poian, 22, a student at the French Superior Institute of Aeronautics and Space, poses during a photo session, on February 10 2018 1

Razia Banu, 20, a Pakistani female national boxing champion, poses for a picture before a practice session at a boxing club in Lyari, Karachi´s most restive -- and sporty -- neighbourhood, on February 20, 2018

This picture taken on February 23, 2018 shows Ran Namise, 24, a firefighter belonging to the command squad, posing in front of a fire engine at Kojimachi Fire Station in Tokyo 2

Shana Power, 25, a mixed martial artist (MMA), poses for a picture in the gym which she co-owns called Power House Intensive Training (PHIT), in Johannesburg on February 28

Zahida, a Pakistani female police Assistance Sub-Inspector (ASI), poses for a photograph at a police academy in Peshawar on February 26, 2018

Zulfiye Bulut, a 45 year old horse race jockey, poses with her horse on March 7, 2018 in Bursa