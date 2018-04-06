IN PICTURES: Another deadly day on Gaza-Israel border

The Gaza border with Israel has been enflamed by violence since Israeli forces opened fire on a protest march on March 30, martyring 19 Palestinians.

It was the deadliest single day in the territory since a 2014 war with Israel, and led to new riots, clashes and deaths.

On April 6, a week since the violence broke out, thousands of Palestinians gathered again near the security barrier. They burned mounds of tyres and threw stones at Israeli soldiers over the border fence. The Israeli forces responded with tear gas and live fire, martyring several Palestinians, including a 16-year-old.

More than 400 others were taken to hospitals and medical centres for treatment.

Palestinian demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem A Palestinian protects himself from inhaling tear gas at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border as Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen 1 Palestinians burn tires at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Israelis look at the Israel-Gaza border line as Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli soldiers April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen 1 Palestinians evacuate a wounded journalist during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa A Palestinian woman protects herself from inhaling tear gas with the help of onion at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinian demonstrators gather at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinians remove part of the Israeli fence at the Israel-Gaza border during clashes at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem A Palestinian demonstrator looks in a mirror at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen 1 A wounded Palestinian demonstrator is helped during clashes with Israeli troops at the Israel-Gaza border at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa Palestinians perform Friday prayers during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza Strip April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian demonstrators take cover during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem Israeli soldiers are seen next to the border fence on the Israeli side of the Israel-Gaza border, as black smoke rises while Palestinians protest on the Gaza side of the border April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Amir Cohen 1 Palestinian demonstrators sit atop tires before burning them at the Israel-Gaza border during a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, east of Gaza City April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

































