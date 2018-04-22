IN PICTURES: The secret season of Baltistan

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”

Faisal Farooq

French philosopher, Albert Camus, had a famous saying, “Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.” To truly understand, and feel the essence of the phrase, one should travel to northern Pakistan in the ending days of October. Once you arrive, you will encounter a landscape dripping with an array of colours - soft gold, vivid purples and fiery reds.

Baltistan is a mountainous region situated on the border between Pakistan and India. Some of its well-known valleys include, Skardu, Ghanche, Shigar and Kharmang. I recently travelled through the Karakoram Highway from Chilas and Dasu to reach Baltistan. 

The journey is exhausting and hectic. From Islamabad to Skardu, it takes 21 hours to drive up and the single road from Jaglot to Skardu is narrow and bumpy. Despite the backbreaking travel, mid-way through the journey the scenery around you offers some respite. In time, the colours of autumn begin to bloom, providing a visually stunning backdrop to the the River Indus.

A waterfall with an autumnal view at bank of Sindh river on way to Skardu
Morning view of Skardu city from Kharpocho Fort
View of Skardu city from Power House
View of Skardu city from Power House
View of Kharpocho Fort from Polo Ground, Skardu
First light of mountains at ban of Sindh River, Skardu
First light coming through the mountains at bank of Shyok River, Ganche
Colorful autumnal trees at bank of River Shyok, Ganche
View of Kiris Village at Bank of River Shyok
View of Kiris Village at Bank of River Shyok
Bridge over Syok River connecting to Kiris Village
Bridge over Syok River connecting to Kiris Village
Bridge over Syok River connecting to Kiris Village
Turquoise color of water at bank of River Shyok, Khaplu
Autumnal look of poplar trees at Bara, Khaplu
Autumnal look of poplar trees at Bara, Khaplu
Autumnal look of poplar trees at Bara, Khaplu
On reaching Skardu, the temperatures were minus 1 degree Celsius and the winds were frigid. My host, a friend, took us to a guest house near Alamdar Chowk to stay for the night. Accommodation is not a problem in October, as few travellers venture up to northern Pakistan.

The next morning, we woke up to the clear sound of the Azaan and began to head towards Khaplu, the main city of the Ghanche district.

Around us, the sunlight was peeking through the leaves of poplar trees, lined up on both sides. It was rejuvenating, to say the least. The aqua blue of the River Shyok was set against brown, towering mountains and glimmering sand. Once you reach Khaplu, the main attractions there are the Khaplu palace, the River Shyok, the Chaqchan mosque and the small settlements.

Water stream with an autumnal view of trees at forest of Khaplu
Darbar Room of Khaplu Palace, Ganche
View of Royal Garen Khaplu palace from Balcony
View of Khaplu Palace from entrance
View of Khaplu Palace
View of Khaplu Palace from entrance
View of Sadpara Dam on way to Deosai
Autumnal view of Sadpara Village, Skardu
Frozen water stream at Deosai Plains, Skardu
View of water stream Bara Pani, Deosai
One of the world’s highest and most beautiful lakes, Sheosar Lake at Deosai Plains
One of the world’s highest and most beautiful lakes, Sheosar Lake at Deosai Plains
One of the world’s highest and most beautiful lakes, Sheosar Lake at Deosai Plains
One of the world’s highest and most beautiful lakes, Sheosar Lake at Deosai Plains
Situated at an altitude of over 4000 meters, Deosai is the land of giants and is believed to be a place haunted by giants.
View of mountain ranges from Deosai Plateau
Sunset hues at Deosai Plains
The next day we set out to see the treeless wilderness of the Deosai plains, south of Skardu. Situated at an altitude of over 4,000 meters, Deosai is known as the land of the giants. The best season to visit the meadows is the month of June and July, but the pre-winters season has it own delight.

In the midst of the Desoai National Park is the Sheosar lake. It is considered as one of the world’s highest and most beautiful reservoirs. Behind it are white, snow-capped peaks and within it is a deep blue expanse. For me, it was an experience of a lifetime. I would also highly recommend that you settle at this one spot and don’t leave till the sun sets.

The following day we headed for the Upper and Lower Kachura lakes. Both lakes are well-known for their unique heart-shape. On either side of the lakes are pine forests and bare mountains. The Lower lake was constructed with the waters from the Upper lake in order to built the Shangrila Resort Hotel in Skardu.

Road side autumnal view at Kachura, Skardu
Stairs that lead to Upper Kachura Lake, Skardu
Upper Kachura Lake, Skardu
Splendid view of Upper Kachura Lake in autumn season
Pathway to the blue lake of Kachura
Autumnal trees of Kachura Village, Skardu
Shangrila Lake, Skardu
Shangrila Lake, Skardu
Shangrila Lake, Skardu
Shangrila Lake, Skardu
Heart-shaped Lower Kachura or Shangrila Lake, Skardu
Road leading towards Shigar Valley, Skardu
Sindh delta and sand dunes of Shigar cold desert
Pond of Shigar Fort, Shigar
Royal Garden of Shigar Fort
Our last stop was the Shigar Valley, which attracts many trekkers and climbers.

Unfortunately, pressed for time, I was not able to visit the Katpana Desert, also known as the cold desert and the Manthoka waterfall, amongst other places in Balistan. But in a way I am glad I did, as it leaves me with a desire to visit the northern mountains once again.


—Faisal Farooq is an Islamabad-based journalist and travel enthusiast. You can find more of his photography on his Instagram page. 